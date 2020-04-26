Wokingham borough community hubs: another busy week for scheme helping vulnerable residents

NEED HELP? Call 0300 330 1189 (entering 0118 978 7258 if prompted) 9am-5pm Mon-Sat

CHARITIES and organisations across the borough are continuing to work together to support the community during the coronavirus crisis.

Over the last three weeks, Citizens Advice have helped more than 1,000 households through One Front Door, which signposts people in the appropriate direction to get the help they need.

The organisation offers guidance and support on a range of issues from benefit and employment enquiries to food and prescription requests.

Jake Morrison, the charity’s chief executive, is encouraging people to contact Citizens Advice if they are in need: “We want to make sure people know they can contact us if they need support. If we don’t have the answer, we’ll connect you to someone who does.”

The charity is continuing to map out their plans to support people when lock-down is lifted, Mr Morrison said: “We’re taking the opportunity to look at using the service in a completely different way now, using technology.

“We’ve been in regular contact with John Halsall, leader of the Council, about our role in the recovery period, to ensure we keep supporting people.”

Anyone who needs support should contact Citizens Advice on 0300 330 1189 (entering 0118 978 7258 if prompted) Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm. Or visit citizensadvicewokingham.org. uk/coronavirus/ and complete the online form.

Volunteer Centre

The Wokingham Volunteer Centre is focusing on helping vulnerable people get their prescriptions from pharmacies. With approximately 55 volun-teers across the borough, the organisation is working hard to ensure clients receive their medication as quickly

as possible.

Staff report the demand for prescription collection has increased over the last few weeks:

Christine Knox, centre manager said: “It’s been amazing. We had our busiest week ever last week, we had over 80 new jobs. It went absolutely mad.”

The centre currently has enough volunteers and are able to respond to demand efficiently, but are aware their service will be required more and more as people run out of their medication. Volunteers are currently doing between one and three drives a week.

“We’re trying not to overload any one person. A lot of people are busy and contributing.” said Ms Knox.

Clients have welcomed the service and many have expressed their gratitude:

“I was talking to a lady this afternoon, both her and her husband are unwell and have to stay isolated, she was so delighted at the service and absolutely amazed at the community spirit.

“People really appreciate the importance of what we are doing. Delivering things like insulin for people with diabetes, serious pain relief medications, other more general medications for older people, it takes the pressure off knowing that someone is going to get it to you.

“We’ve had so much lovely feedback, and this is great for our volunteers, they really appreciate it.”

The centre is working together with Wokingham Borough Council and reports that most referrals come from Citizens Advice, with some from the council, The Link Visiting Scheme and others through self-referral.

For updates on specific roles, visit: wokinghamvolunteer centre.org.uk

The Link Visiting Scheme

The charity is currently running a telephone buddy system offering social support and friendship over the phone, and is encouraging anyone who is feeling lonely to give them a call. Link is still experiencing an increase in calls and will need more telephone volunteers in the coming weeks — although DBS checks are required.

Staff at the charity are coming up with alternative ways to help ease loneliness in the community. Various local groups have set up virtual gatherings online and Link is encouraging anyone who is feeling lonely to sign up to one and get involved. If you are aware of an online group that welcomes newcomers, please contact the charity, details below.

Marjie Walker, manager at Link said: “I think people are finding life a bit harder. We’re finding many of our volunteers are shielded themselves and are really struggling at the moment with loneliness, they’re starting to feel quite low.

“It would be great if people could have some human contact online, and good to get something in the diaries.”

To refer someone for support or to apply to be a volunteer visit www.linkvisiting.org or call 0118 979 8019 (weekdays from 9am-5pm).

Wellbeing Goody Bags

The charity is seeking help with its new Goody Bags, introduced to help cheer people up.

The Wellbeing Goody Bags are being put together for vulnerable older people and families who seek support during social isolation. People can support their community by putting together a bag of goodies and treats in supermarket bags for life.

Ms Walker said: “We need Goody bags more than ever, people really do need cheering up.”

Anyone can nominate someone to receive a goody bag by visiting the Link website.

Donations can be delivered to the Wokingham Borough Community Hub in the outside bins at St Crispins Leisure Centre Monday-Saturday 8.30am-4.30pm and at three of the borough’s libraries: Lower Earley, Twyford and Woodley, Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-noon. They will then be safely distributed. (Note no library services are available – open for donation drop-off only.)

The charity asks that those donating make up a full pack and label the type of household it’s most suitable for, such as a family, lone person, older couple, teen household, new baby.

Suggested donations for older people include hand wash, hand cream, puzzle books, jigsaws, magazines, hand-written notes/letters, wool, colouring books, pencils, hamper style goodies and sweet treats.

And for families: Hamper style goodies, colouring books/pencils, jazzy pens, magazines, drawing paper, sketchbooks, sweet treats including gluten free and vegan treats, puzzle books, educational books and little games.

Wokingham Community Hub

The Wokingham Community Hub has fed 1,166 people over the last four weeks and has approximately 500 households on their repeat delivery books.

Based at St Crispins Leisure Centre, London Road, the hub is taking donations of both fresh and non-perishable food, toiletries and other living essentials and delivering them to people unable to leave their homes.

The Wokingham Borough Community Hub is a partnership between the borough council, charities across the borough, local churches and others.

Staff report they are currently running low on washing up liquid, tinned fruit and vegetables, pasta, rice, biscuits, crisps, sweets, gluten free and vegan treats, hand soap and nappies, specifically size 5/6/7.

Any food donated must be unopened.

Donations can be left in boxes outside St Crispins Leisure Centre, Monday-Saturday between 8:30am and 4:30pm and at three of the borough’s libraries: Lower Earley, Twyford and Woodley, Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-noon. (Note no library services are available – open for donation drop-off only.)

To contribute financially to the response visit the Justgiving page: www.justgiving.com/campaign/Wokingham BoroughCV19

All money raised will go to fund food parcels and any funds left over once the food hub has closed will be distributed to the voluntary sector organisations involved in this combined response.

For more information and the latest updates visit: www.facebook.com/wokinghamcommunityhub