Wokingham Borough Council and Balfour Beatty team up to launch six-week construction course

ADULTS looking for a construction career can now apply to a new course launching next month.

It has been complied by Wokingham Borough Council and Balfour Beatty, and is targeting people thinking about entry-level jobs such as labourers, gate keepers and banks persons.

The course will help learners to identify and develop the strengths which employers desire, understand the different roles available in construction locally, practise interview techniques and gain an understanding of health and safety requirements on site.

It will be delivered by the council’s tutors and staff from Balfour Beatty and will be very interactive, with lots of discussion and exercises based on real life situations.

Classes start on Wednesday, February 12, and will run for six weeks every Wednesday between 10am and noon from Wokingham Library.

“Helping people get into work is hugely important and this course presents a fantastic opportunity for adults of all ages,” said Cllr UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services — including adult education courses.

“Construction is an industry with a real breadth and depth of options, so having our partners Balfour Beatty working alongside on this helps bring this to life.

“I’d urge any resident who is out of work, whether looking to change career paths or get back into the industry, to sign up for this course and make the most of this fantastic opportunity.”

Andy Bradshaw, Balfour Beatty project manager, said: “This course is a fantastic opportunity for Balfour Beatty to introduce learners to the construction industry.

“It will support them with gaining and developing the industry knowledge and key skills required to succeed which will allow them to explore and expand upon areas of interest, helping them make informed choices about their career aspirations.

“We are really pleased to support this excellent initiative, one which we strongly believe will help make a positive and lasting difference to the lives of individuals who are keen to consider a role within the construction sector.”

The council is currently working alongside Balfour Beatty to build its £124million Major Highways Programme. The contractor is delivering these projects under the SCAPE Framework for the council.

To sign up to the six-week course, you need to be 19 or older as of 31 August 2019, be an EU citizen and have lived in an EU country for at least the last three years.

There are some exemptions to this, for which the Adult Education team at Wokingham Borough Council can advise..

Applicants with additional learning needs are welcome to apply but should discuss their needs with the adult education team before the course starts. Places must be booked in advance.

For details, call: 0118 974 3797 or emailing adulteducation@wokingham.gov.uk