Wokingham Borough Council calls for face mask and hand sanitiser donations from public

Plea for disposable aprons, as well as goggles and wipes to ensure frontline staff can care safely

AN URGENT appeal for residents to donate face masks and other vital protective equipment has been launched by Wokingham Borough Council.

Its social workers, care home staff and key workers get through a staggering 27,400 disposable aprons and the same number of gloves every week. They also use 9,000 masks and 1,300 clinical waste bags as they care for some the Wokingham’s most vulnerable citizens.

But supplies are running low – the council has around a month’s supply left – so before a crisis can be made out of a drama, they have asked for a helping hand.

The council says that, as a result of the coronavirus and pressures on NHS staff, supplies are not coming from Government as they should.

It is appealing to any business that has appropriate PPE equipment or can supply it, to get in touch.

The most urgent need is face masks, but the list also includes aprons, goggles, hand sanitiser and wipes.

Executive member for adult social care Cllr Charles Margetts said: “The situation is causing concern. We have what we need now – and people receiving care from our staff are safe at the moment – but we need more and area appealing for help.

“There is a real risk to life if frontline workers don’t have the protective clothing and equipment they need – so it is vital that we hear from anybody who can help.”

He added: “We are aware we need a continuous supply, and that currently the government requires a higher standard of PPE, and that means a greater use.

“We are not saying that we are running out, we need to build up our stock. The government supply is so stretched, we’re not 100% sure they will be able to cover our needed.

“This is not panic: the appeal is to ensure that we have enough supplies to get us through this point.”

And Cllr Margetts was not blaming the government for the shortage of PPE equipment: “They are trying their best under difficult circumstances. And we have to act inthe best interests of residents.”

He said that council leader, Cllr John Halsall, had been holding virtual meetings with the borough’s four MPs to impress on them the importance of maintaining the supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s being raised continuously, they are meant to help us at a time like this,” Cllr Margetts said.

He added that anyone could help by sharing any supplies iwth the council.

“Any quantity, any amount will be gratefully received: the safety of our staff is absolutely imperative.

“Please do get in touch if you can help. You might, quite literally, be saving people’s lives.”

PPE donations list

The most urgent need is for face masks, but the full list of essential items is:

Surgical masks IIR (fluid resistant)

FFP3 Mask

FFP2 Mask

Coveralls / Gowns (disposable)

Aprons (disposable)

Gloves (disposable)

Goggles

Hand sanitiser

Clinical Waste Bags

Wipes (Pack)

Anybody, business or organisation that can help should contact ppe.appeal@wokingham.gov.uk