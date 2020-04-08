Wokingham Borough Council closes entrance to Dinton Pastures as people flout restrictions

DANGEROUS parking and people ignoring government advice not to make unnecessary journeys are forcing the council to close an entrance to Dinton Pastures.

Wokingham Borough Council has already closed the car parks to the Hurst-based leisure amenity, but now they have gone further in closing the Sanford Lane entrance.

They are concerned that people are still driving to the site and have been blocking emergency access to the site as a result.

In a statement, the council said that they had no option but to close the pedestrian entrances to the park from Sandford Lane, but the public right of way remains in force.

They argue that this will reduce the temptation for people who want to drive to Dinton for a day, morning or afternoon out – the government advice is to leave the home for an hour’s worth of exercise a day.

The statement reads: “Despite the car park closures, a high number of people are continuing to ignore Government instructions and are making unnecessary journeys by driving to Dinton Pastures.

“Furthermore, cars are parking precariously along Sandford Lane and in some cases blocking emergency access to the site.

“We are regrettably left with no option but to take further steps to try and prohibit non-essential travel.

“We have now closed off the pedestrian entrances to Dinton Pastures Country Park along Sandford Lane, however the Public Right of Way and other pedestrian entrances will remain open.

“This closure is in place to reduce the temptation for those people who insist upon driving to Dinton as a destination day, morning, or afternoon out.

“By ignoring guidance you are putting lives at risk.

“Stay Home. Protect the NHS. Save Lives. Thank you.”