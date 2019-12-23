Wokingham Borough Council has emergency numbers during Christmas closures

Reduced operating hours will be in place until January 2, but helplines will be available throughout the festive season

THE COUNCIL’S offices will be operating reduced hours over Christmas and New Year.

Its Shute End site will close at 3pm on Christmas Eve and reopen on Friday, December 27, at 8.30am.

It closes again at 3pm on New Year’s Eve and reopens on Thursday, January 2 at 8.30am.

The Old Forge will operate normal opening times apart from Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, when the centres will be closed.

The general out-of-hours telephone number for emergencies during the holiday period is 0800 212 111. Social services emergencies out-of-hours telephone number is 01344 786 543.

The telephone number for reporting out-of-hours repairs to council properties is 0800 515 287 for general repairs and 0800 389 8789 for heating repairs and gas servicing. The calls will be managed by the council’s out-of-hours call centre and passed to the appropriate contractor.

The community mental health team based at The Old Forge in Wokingham will be open as listed above, and out-of-hours the mental health urgent care service will be available on 0300 365 9999.