Wokingham borough council launches bike helmet campaign on national cycle to work day

TO MARK national cycle to work day today, the borough council has launched a campaign to keep safe on the streets.

The bike safety campaign Break the Cycle, encourages cyclists to set a good example to the younger generation by wearing a helmet.

The council’s My Journey team wants to highlight the need for helmet use and safer cycling practice, as more people enjoy riding their bike outside.

The team is encouraging adults to lead by example, as helmets are a proven way to reduce injury to a cyclist’s head and brain in an accident.

According to The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (ROSPA), head injuries have been identified as a key cause of death and serious injury in cycling crashes.

One London study found that those not wearing a helmet were significantly more likely to suffer a skull fracture or traumatic brain injury.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways at WBC, said: “Wearing a helmet can make a dramatic difference to the outcome of a head or brain injury. Many of the accidents children and young people are involved in, such as performing stunts and falling due to immature cycling skills can cause damage the brain system.

“Simple learnt actions and memories could be lost or affected and this could be permanent.

“Brain injury is devastating — it is not worth leaving it to chance. Our main priority is always the safety of our residents and we are asking our community to work with us to break the cycle, lead by example and wear a helmet”.

For more information visit: www.cycle-smart.org