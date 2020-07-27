Wokingham Borough Council launches online listening workshops in bid to boost economy and shape community identity

A NEW listening project has been launched by Wokingham Borough Council in a bid to grow the local economy.

A series of workshops will be held, giving residents and businesses an opportunity to develop an identity for the borough, growing on the community work carried out during the coronavirus pandemic.

The aim is to strengthen communities while attracting new visitors and businesses to the area.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect both the economy and way of life, the council says it is working with specialist consultants thinkingplace to help the council maximise its potential by creating the best economic opportunities across the borough.

To help, it using four virtual workshops to ask people for their views on what Wokingham borough means to them and what they think are its biggest attributes.

The first takes place on Tuesday, July 28, from 9am to 10.30am. The second is on Thursday, July 30, from 4pm to 5.30pm.

On Wednesday, August 5, the session runs from 2pm to 3.30pm and the final event will be on Tuesday, August 11, from 7pm to 8.30pm.

“We want to create a vision of Wokingham borough that incorporates our past, present and future and the places and the people that make it special,” said Cllr John Halsall, leader of Wokingham Borough Council.

“We want to hear from all our residents and businesses to help us create a new place story to build local pride and confidence in our great borough, and to help us market Wokingham as we reignite our economy now that lockdown restrictions continue to ease.”

“We want to hear what makes you proud about Wokingham borough, how you feel about the area and how you might like it to develop in the future.”

To register for a workshop, visit cutt.ly/aaZnv0Z or complete an online survey at cutt.ly/0aZnJpA.