Wokingham Borough Council on-track to build 1,000 affordable homes

Building Peach Place
THE COUNCIL is on target to build 1,000 new affordable homeless during the next four years.

That’s the verdict from Cllr John Kaiser, executive member for finance and housing at the borough council.

Speaking at the executive meeting held virtually on Thursday, July 30, Cllr Kaiser reviewed the shareholders report, stating: “We are on target, we have currently got 57 houses under construction.

“I set out an ambitious target to build 1,000 over four years, with an overall return of 5%.

“That’s beginning to work quite successfully – they’re on budget and we’re expecting a profit of £400,000.”

Wokingham Housing Limited – a wholly owned subsidiary of the council – is building 46 new affordable houses and flats at Arnett Avenue off Gorse Ride. And it is building 10 new affordable three-bedroom homes on the site previously occupied by Woodley Age Concern and a bespoke three-bedroom bungalow at Gorrick Square.

This is to meet the “specialist housing needs of three people with learning and physical difficulties”.

The shareholders report also revealed that some of the newly built homes at Peach Place are being used to house key workers.

It stated that council-owned developer, Berry Brook Homes Limited “have let all remaining key worker properties at Peach Place including three to a care agency to be used to provide accommodation for additional care workers during the current pandemic.”

The report said some units may be considered for private rentals, “alongside key worker and other affordable rented options”.

