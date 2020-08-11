Wokingham Borough Council pledges offer of help for residents facing debts

THE EXECUTIVE member for finance and housing said the council would work with charities to support residents.

At the virtual meeting of Wokingham Borough Council’s executive committee, held on Thursday, July 30, Cllr John Kaiser was questioned by resident Beth Rowland as to whether the council would work with “local charities and organisations including Berkshire Credit Union to support families living in poverty and debt”.

Cllr Kaiser said the council is working with its residents, which include tenants, site dwellers, leaseholders and licensees and others, during this difficult time.

He said: “If, as many are, they are experiencing financial difficulty and they are struggling to pay their council tax or other monies to the council we will work with them on an individual basis to understand their personal circumstances and come up with a sustainable payment plan.”

He added: “We will also look at whether they may be entitled to means tested benefits to maximise their incomes and they may apply for discretionary housing payments, local welfare or signpost them to access many of the charities in Wokingham.”