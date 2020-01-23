Wokingham Borough Council pledges support to Breastfeeding Network

WOKINGHAM BOROUGH COUNCIL remains committed to breast feeding and is pledging to create a sustainable, long-term future for the Breastfeeding Network, which helps new mums get to grips with feeding their baby.

Cllr Rachel Burgess (Labour) wanted to know if “adequate funding is made available next year, to ensure the sustainability of these vital breastfeeding clinics?”

She said that just £6,000 a year was needed to cover supervision and training of current volunteers.

“I raised this issue last year and a small amount of funding was subsequently provided for the clinics,” she said.

“However it was not enough. The funding only covered the supervision and training of current volunteers and there was no money to train new volunteers.

“Sadly, as a result, one of the infant feeding clinics has now closed completely. Another only meets monthly now, rather than weekly, and is also at risk of closure.

“It would be an absolute tragedy if the remaining clinics had to close and were no longer able to support our new mums and their babies.”

Responding, Cllr Charles Margetts, the Executive Member for Health, Wellbeing and Adult Services, defended the council’s position.

“WBC (Wokingham Borough Council) has always been and remains very committed to the breastfeeding network.

“Up until 2018 the breastfeeding network was funded by Reading Borough Council, the CCG, West Berkshire Council and Wokingham.

“In 2018 the other three funders withdrew completely and funding for the BFN reduced by £50,000-£60,000 per year.

“WBC stood by the breastfeeding network and maintained its funding when everyone else withdrew because we believed the service was valued and well used within our community. However as a result of the withdrawal of funds the service was cut back.

“In 2018 / 2019 funding was maintained to support 10 volunteers running eight drop-in centres supported by a project lead and 30 hours of supervision. A local Facebook page was launched to publicise the BFN.

“However, there was still a drop in numbers of parents supported and the project lead resigned at the end of 2018 as she had secured another job. The number of volunteers has also recently dropped from 10 to five due to natural churn.

“All decisions regarding the BFN service delivery within Wokingham where made in partnership with the provider.

“I can confirm that officers contacted BFN approximately two weeks ago to arrange a meeting which will take place on Tuesday, January 28 to resolve their short-term funding issues and to plan a more sustainable long-term future with them.

“I can confirm that WBC will provide continual funding to BFN to enable them to continue their service – we are committed to this service and will support it.”