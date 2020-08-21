Wokingham Borough Council scrutiny committee to review recycling bags decision

THE COUNCIL’S SCRUTINY committee will review the plan for recycling sacks next week.

Last month, the borough council executive agreed to pay £300,000 for new waterproof bags to replace current black boxes.

The changes were made in the hope of stopping paper and cardboard getting wet, and becoming non-recyclable in the process.

But the plans were met with anger from the Liberal Democrats, who called the decision in for scrutiny. It will be reviewed on Wednesday, August 26.

Council leader John Halsall previously said the plan for a new recycling storage system had to be made this summer, before the wet weather arrives in the autumn.

But Cllr Clive Jones, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats said the plan had been rushed through, and the council had known about changes in the recycling process since last autumn.

The Lib Dems have asked to see a full business case outlining the decision to buy recycling sacks and not invest in lids or shower cap-style covers for the black boxes.