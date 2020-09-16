Wokingham Borough Council secures £145,000 government grant for school bus costs

THE COUNCIL has launched seven new school buses to help with social distancing, funded by a grant from the Department for Education.

Using the £145,000 fund, the borough council has altered bus services to separate students from different schools.

This includes four additional services for students travelling along the A329 to The Forest, The Emmbrook and The Holt schools.

And there are extra bus routes for children with special educational needs and disabilities at SEND schools.

Earlier this month, morning restrictions for concessionary bus pass holders were reintroduced, making them valid after 9am.

It is hoped this will reduce the number of residents using the bus during school travel hours and to help buses maintain a reduced capacity for social distancing.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, said: “These additional services are helping the council to get all pupils to school who live two miles or more away from where they attend school.

“We’re grateful to all residents who have adjusted their own transport to avoid the school travel times and make it easier to get all children to school on time and as safely as possible.”

In school, classroom bubbles and staggered start times have been introduced, in line with Public Health England guidance.

Cllr UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services, said: “We continue to work with schools, staff, parents and pupils to enable schools to reopen safely, including ensuring the journey to and from school is safe. I hope those who have already returned are enjoying being reunited with friends and look forward to those who return in the coming days having the same experience.”

The council will monitor how the services are used over the next few weeks and may alter times and additional services to meet demand.