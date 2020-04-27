Wokingham Borough Council’s business support scheme is open for applications

THE COUNCIL’S business grant scheme is open for business – and if companies haven’t been contacted to take advantage, they should get in touch.

The Government-backed scheme has introduced a range of measures for a host of different sectors.

They include a £10,000 Small Business Grant for small businesses in receipt of small business rate relief or rural rate relief with a rateable value of £15,000 or less.

There is also cash available from the Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Businesses Grant Fund.

And the same sector can also enjoy a business rates holiday for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses in England for the 2020-21 tax year.

Applicants can complete a form on the council’s website to be considered for the funds.

Council leader John Halsall wanted businesses to take advantage of these funds. His team had been writing to businesses, but with some temporarily shut the directors may not have received the information.

“We do need to know if anyone is missing – there are some gaps,” he said.

He felt that his finance team were well placed to help with applications, and said that there is a process for the allocation of requests.

And if all else fails, “anybody should get in touch with me, or Cllr John Kaiser, my deputy who is in charge of finance.

“And they can talk to Cllr Stuart Munro, executive member for business and finance.

“We will make sure the businesses are placed in the system – we want people to get in touch and get the help they need.”

For more details, or to see the application form, log on to: www.wokingham.gov.uk/business-and-licensing/business-and-growth/coronavirus-advice-for-businesses/