Wokingham Borough libraries launch annual summer reading challenge

Wokingham Borough libraries have launched their annual summer reading challenge and are signing up new recruits for their Silly Squad.

This year’s challenge, which will take place online and those enlisting will join the Silly Squad, will be celebrating funny books and bringing fun and happiness along the way.

The Challenge encourages children aged four to 11 to enjoy the benefits of reading for pleasure over the summer holidays, providing lots of fun as well as preventing the summer reading ‘dip’.

Each year the challenge successfully motivates thousands of children across the country to keep reading, building their skills and conﬁdence and over 2,000 children took part in Wokingham Borough last year.

With the disruption caused by Covid-19 and the impact of social distancing on schools and public libraries, the 2020 Challenge will launch in a new digital format designed to keep children engaged and interested in reading.

It will support parents and carers with children already at home, offer schools exciting ways to animate remote learning, and provide great content for those back in the classroom.

“We are thrilled that the eagerly awaited Summer Reading Challenge can take place this year virtually, while we continue to work towards reopening our libraries safely for all our residents and staff,” said Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure.

“The Summer Reading Challenge is a fantastic way to indulge our children’s imaginations, help them become more independent and build a sense of achievement.

“I would encourage all our residents to join the library online and take advantage of all the e-books that are currently available.

“I hope this challenge will inspire children across our towns and neighbourhoods to discover some great books throughout the summer holiday and beyond.”

To sign up for the challenge and join the Silly Squad visit sillysquad.org.uk. The Summer Reading Challenge website is free to access and features games, quizzes and downloadable activities that incentivise and encourage children to take part in reading related activities. The challenge will run throughout the summer until mid-September.

To join Wokingham Borough Libraries online and find out how you can access eBooks, audiobooks and comics visit the council website and search libraries.