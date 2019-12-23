Wokingham borough libraries to close for Christmas break

All Wokingham Borough Libraries will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, Wokingham Library and Lower Earley Library will be open from 9.30am to 3pm, Woodley Library will be open 9am to 3pm, and Twyford library will be open 10am to 1pm.

Other libraries in the borough will be closed on both dates.

Finchampstead Library will be closed from Christmas Eve until Thursday, January 2.

For full details on festive opening hours, visit www.wokingham.gov.uk/libraries