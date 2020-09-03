Wokingham borough residents urged to fight plan for 1,600 new homes a year

Residents are being asked to do four things: write to their MP, write to the housing minister, sign the petition and fill out the consultation

THE LEADER of the council is calling all residents to fight the Government’s plan to build 1,635 homes in the borough each year.

Cllr John Halsall, leader of the council said the proposed changes to national planning policy are a real and imminent danger to the borough.

He is calling on residents young and old to take four steps and help the council to make a case for lower housing numbers before the deadline on Tuesday, October 1.

The changes to planning guidance would see the housing numbers increase from 750 per year to 1,635.

Cllr Halsall said: “I think our residents would be comfortable with 400 to 500 homes per year, even the 600 to 700 mark is too high.

“But 1,635 is huge — the borough can’t take it.”

Fight the housing numbers with direct action

He said it is entirely the residents’ job to fight the numbers, but led by the council leader. The borough council is currently compiling a cross-party campaign to battle the new plans.

This includes a consultation to complete and a petition on the Government website.

“Residents will be written to by the council, asking them to do four things,” Cllr Halsall said. “They need to write to their MP, write to the housing minister, sign the petition and fill out the consultation.”

Cllr Halsall said the reason Wokingham’s housing numbers had increased dramatically was because of the statistical measure used.

He said: “They’ve seen the explosion of housing from our strategic development sites and think we’re capable of delivering more. The system prejudices people who have done what they’re supposed to be doing.”

He added: “Councils with no local plan and no housing delivery have had their housing numbers reduced.

“We’ve played according to the rules, and the problem with the white paper is if you play according to the rules, you’re penalised.”

Cllr Halsall said he is hoping to upset a few people in central government with his efforts to block the plans.

Last week, he wrote a blog post for political website, Conservative Home.

“I’m trying to get as many Conservative MPs on side, matching MPs to predicted housing numbers, and writing to them individually,” he added. “Despite having a Conservative government and a Conservative council, I’m prepared to oppose issues that Whitehall finds acceptable that I don’t find acceptable.

“National and local governments do not have to align, even in the same party. I’m here to serve the people of Wokingham.”

He also said the motivation behind the white paper was economic nonsense.

“The Government wants to produce more houses so the prices go down, that’s nonsense,” he said. “The housing market doesn’t work that way.

“Principally, development can only happen sensibly if it comes from the borough. But local authorities aren’t the deliverer of housing, it’s the developers.

“There are a million properties in the UK with planning permission that haven’t been built. We should be getting developers to do what they’re saying and not sit on them.”

Woodcray Meadows may be at risk

He also believes that Gladmans may look to build on Woodcray Meadows again, using the new guidelines to their advantage.

“The Woodcray appeal shows we’ve got the best of the best for fighting appeals. But if the planning guidance goes through, almost everything is up for grabs. There’s a probability it’ll return again.”

If the new white paper goes ahead without a hitch, the borough will be expected to build 1,635 new homes every year, starting in 27 days.

“From October 1, we won’t be able to demonstrate a five year land supply,” added Cllr Halsall.

This, he said, would open the gates to new appeals and development plans.

Next steps

To get behind campaign, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/fairplayinhousing