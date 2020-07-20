Wokingham borough restaurants planning to take part in Eat Out to Help Out Government scheme

RESTAURANTS across Wokingham will be able to offer 50% off next month, following the announcement of the Government’s Eat Out To Help Out scheme.

The voucher scheme will see eateries offer discounts as part of the Government’s £30 billion rescue plan for the economy following the pandemic.

In a statement to Parliament on Wednesday, July 8, chancellor Rishi Sunak said that customers will be able to dine out for 50% off on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August, with a maximum of £10 discount per person on food and soft drinks.

Mr Sunak said: “Restaurants and other eligible establishments are now able to support jobs by signing up to a place on the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme.

“HMRC’s quick and easy registration page will soon have you on your way to welcoming back your customers with discounted dining, with a simple process to reclaim these discounts back from the Government each week.”

Any restaurant or cafe that sells food, has its own dining area and is registered as a food business with its local authority before Tuesday July, 7 can sign up for the scheme at www.gov.uk.

Businesses can claim from the scheme each week and will be paid within five working days.

Jim Harra, chief executive and first permanent secretary of HMRC, said: “The hospitality industry is among the sectors worst affected by Covid-19.

“The Eat Out to Help Out Scheme will deliver support to around 130,000 businesses, including restaurants, cafes and bars serving food and drink, helping to protect 1.8 million jobs across the UK.

“Registering is easy, and we urge businesses to sign up early so they are ready to use the scheme when it starts on Monday, August 3.

“Businesses have made great efforts to re-open their sit-down services safely, in line with social distancing guidance, so people can feel confident to dine out again.”

VAT will also be cut from 20% to 5% across the hospitality, accommodation and attraction industries from Wednesday, July 15, until Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Bracknell MP James Sunderland, whose constituency includes parts of the borough, said: “We should not underestimate how difficult recent months have been for many businesses in Bracknell, Crowthorne, Finchampstead, Sandhurst and Wokingham Without.

“Now that the virus is coming under control, we must turn our attention to creating and protecting jobs.

“I hope that everyone in Bracknell, Crowthorne, Finchampstead, Sandhurst and Wokingham Without will answer the call to Eat Out to Help Out.

“This fantastic new voucher scheme, along with the cut in VAT, is the much-needed lifeline many businesses have been calling for.

“Our plan for jobs will turn our national recovery into millions of stories of personal renewal – as the Conservatives continue to stand squarely behind people, businesses and our economy.”

And response from Wokingham venues has been positive, with many pubs and restaurants looking forward to the scheme and the benefits it will bring.

Pete Scott, manager of The Lord Raglan said: “We’re very keen to get on board with the scheme as it would be great for us seeing as we’ve just opened.

“It will definitely drill-up trade and help to get more customers through the door at the same time as encouraging people to try our food and return in the future.

“We’re hoping to hear some more news over the next week about which venues can partake and how it will work.

“Then we can start making some concrete plans.”

Mr Scott added: “The past couple of weeks have been great. We didn’t go down the route of installing screens or over-separating furniture as we wanted to keep it feeling like a pub and create an ambiance which customers could enjoy.

“Luckily our tables were already quite spread out so all we’ve had to do is install a one way system and reduce bar contact.

“Our weekends still aren’t as busy as they used to be, but I’d definitely say customer confidence is coming back. Our early week sales have been great too.”

The Warren, Binfield, is also keen to get involved with the voucher scheme and is awaiting further guidance from the government.

Arthar Ali, manager at the Sultan Balti Palace, welcomed the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out initiative.

He said: “We are looking forward to welcoming diners, and allowing them to take advantage of this very generous offer.”

The Market Place restaurant is also exploring promotions for its takeaway and collection customers that will run concurrently with the Government’s incentive.

For more information visit: www.gov.uk/government/publications