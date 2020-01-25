Wokingham Bowling Club celebrates Burns Night with haggis, neeps and tatties

HAGGIS, neeps and tatties were served at Wokingham Bowling Club, as members celebrated Scottish poet Robert Burns.

The Burns Supper, held at the clubhouse on Friday, January 24, was a traditional affair, with the haggis brought into the room accompanied by a skirl on the bagpipes, courtesy of Reading Scottish Pipe Band member Charlie Simm.

There were a number of speeches and recitals of traditional Scottish poetry, all written by Burns, who lived between 1759 and 1796.

The Selkirk Grace was given by Terry Oakes, Poosie Nancy was recited by club president Cyndy Price-Finnie.

Bill Finnie gave The Immortal Memory – a speech recalling the life of Burns.

A toast to the women present, known in Burns’ speak as Lassies, was given by John MacGregor, and a reply was given by Liz Gallagher.

Entertainment came in the form of Burns poetry set to song from the hands of Davaar.

The evening ended with the singing of Auld Lang Syne.

For Cyndy Price-Finnie, it was her first Burns supper as bowling club president.

“I’ve been captain for the last three years, now I’m president,” she said. “I’m enjoying the role. I love this club, it’s great.”