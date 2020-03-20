Wokingham business urgently hiring staff to produce equipment for NHS

A WOKINGHAM company is urgently recruiting staff to help produce equipment for the NHS amid the coronavirus crisis.

Intersurgical — who produce respiratory care devices — are looking to hire warehouse operatives and production operatives to help meet demand from the NHS.

This morning, Government health secretary Matt Hancock spoke to the BBC about the demand for respiratory care devices in hospitals.

He urged manufacturers to produce as many devices as possible, stating that too much equipment nationally would not cause a problem.

The company, based on Molly Millars Lane are hiring for a variety of shift patterns, to help dispatch orders and meet national demand.

Earlier today, National Locums — a medical recruitment agency — encouraged residents living in Wokingham, Bracknell and Reading who may be out of work due to the coronavirus crisis to apply for the positions.

Anyone in the Wokingham, #ReadingUk or Bracknell areas who are left without work due to the current pandemic?@intersurgical, a respiratory care device manufacturer, urgently recruiting staff to help with the growing demand due to #Convid19uk https://t.co/LMqF6inZTI — National Locums (@nationallocums) March 20, 2020

More information about the job roles can be found at: uk.intersurgical.com/careers