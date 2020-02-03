Wokingham businesses positive about the Ps of success

LOCAL business networking group Wokingham Positive Difference kicked off the year with strategic advice for business.

David Davies from Sandler Training Thames Valley presented the talk, “If your head’s not in it, your heart can’t follow”.

He offered attendees some clear strategies to help drive any business forward, emphasising the six Ps of success.

He said these were: planning, positions including the skill sets needed within your team, people which involves assessing current team members, processes, performetrics which are measures you will use to monitor performance and passion, including why have you chosen to work with each team member.

The key message was the importance of identifying areas of weakness, in order to move forward by building stronger teams and developing the people within those teams.

Wokingham Positive Difference welcomes members of the local business community each third Friday of the month for networking, breakfast and collaborative discussions.

The next will be held on February 21, and focus on the new Premier Inn in Wokingham’s Elms Field development.