Wokingham charities continue to support community during lockdown

CHARITIES and organisations across the borough are working together to support the community during the coronavirus crisis.

Over the last six weeks, Citizens Advice have helped more than 1600 households through One Front Door, which signposts people in the appropriate direction to get the help they need. Of those households, over 400 are classed as extremely vulnerable.

The organisation offers guidance and support on a range of issues from benefit and employment enquiries to food and prescription requests.

Jake Morrison, the charity’s chief executive, is encouraging people to contact Citizens Advice if they are in need: “There is no wrong reason to call us, if we don’t have the answer we’ll find someone who does.

“Some cases are more complex than others. We had a family with someone who was terminally ill, we were able to provide medical equipment to that family.

“We had another case where we identified a person who had no means to cook their food, we worked with Wokingham United Charities and were able to get an emergency grant to buy a microwave, it was delivered to the person within 24 hours.”

According to an email and telephone survey of 130 people who have used Citizens Advice, 98.4% would recommend it to someone else and 97% were satisfied with the service.

“We get a lot of feedback, one woman said ‘I was so impressed with the whole service, from my initial phone call, through to the follow up of calls and emails, a really efficient and genuine service.’” said Mr Morrison.

The charity is continuing to work with the council to map out their plans to support people when lock-down is lifted.

Citizens Advice have created a supermarket list — available on the website, see below — detailing opening times, when the dedicated slots are for specific groups of people, limits on purchases, and more key information.

Wokingham Borough Council have compiled a list of meal delivery services, also available on the Citizens Advice website.

Anyone who needs support should contact Citizens Advice on 0300 330 1189 (entering 0118 978 7258 if prompted) Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm. Or visit citizensadvicewokingham.org.uk/coronavirus/ and complete the online form.



Volunteer Centre

The Wokingham Volunteer Centre is helping vulnerable people get their prescriptions from pharmacies. With approximately 55 volunteers across the borough, the organisation is working hard to ensure clients receive their medication as quickly as possible. Staff report the centre is receiving around 20-30 requests a day.

Helena Badger, volunteer development coordinator at The Wokingham Volunteer Centre

said: “We’ve done over 450 prescriptions since we started. Recently it’s been very busy in the Wokingham town area. We’re trying to minimise the number of people on the road by getting volunteers to double up when collecting, so for example if someone is going to Tesco to collect a prescription, they might get two or three at a time.”

The centre currently has enough volunteers and are able to respond to demand efficiently. Volunteers are currently doing between one and four drives a week and many have said they appreciate the opportunity to help those in need:

“One of our volunteers, he’s a driver who takes people to medical appointments. He says it’s amazing being able to make a difference.” said Ms Badger.

“Another was given a private round of applause at one of his medication deliveries. He knocked on the door, stepped back, and was greeted with people clapping. He said he was really touched.”

The volunteer said: “The prescription delivery service is a very satisfying way for us to make a contribution.

“Today one of my customers was so thrilled to receive his medication he gave me my own round of applause. This was quite humbling as I don’t really consider myself in the same league as real front line workers, but it is good to help.”

The centre is working together with Wokingham Borough Council and reports that most referrals come from Citizens Advice, with some from the council, The Link Visiting Scheme and others through self-referral.

For updates on specific roles that are needed, visit: wokinghamvolunteercentre.org.uk



The Link Visiting Scheme

The charity is currently running a telephone buddy system offering social support and friendship over the phone, and is encouraging anyone who is feeling lonely to give them a call. Link is still experiencing an increase in calls and will need more telephone volunteers in the coming weeks — although DBS checks are required.

Marjie Walker, manager at The Link said: “We are continuing to make lots of calls to residents in the Borough on the shielded list. We have 1850 people on our books for a call once a fortnight and 300 on our telephone buddy system for calls two to three times a week.”

Volunteers making fortnightly welfare check calls have said how rewarding it is connecting with others. One volunteer said: “I’m really enjoying the calls by being able to talk to different people and listening to how their experience is and how they have been managing. They are grateful for the calls and support, even just being able to talk and listen to them makes a difference.

“With one particular resident we ended up talking about blogging and she said I inspired her to start writing in her journal when it arrived in her goody bag!”

Another said: “It’s helpful for me to stay connected with others too as I am also shielding. I have learnt from those whom I call, laughed with them and cried with them. I look forward to these calls as it’s a means of building the community and helping others, whilst staying within the walls of my home.”

Staff at the charity are coming up with alternative ways to help ease loneliness in the community. Various local groups have set up virtual gatherings online and Link is encouraging anyone who is feeling lonely to sign up to one and get involved. If you are aware of an online group that welcomes newcomers, please contact the charity, details below.

The Wokingham Lions Club are holding their next virtual pub quiz today at 8pm, visit https://www.facebook.com/WokinghamLions/ for more information.

To refer someone for support or to apply to be a volunteer visit www.linkvisiting.org or call 0118 979 8019 (weekdays from 9am-5pm).



The charity is seeking help with its Goody Bags, introduced to help cheer people up.

The Wellbeing Goody Bags are being put together for vulnerable older people and families who seek support during social isolation. People can support their community by putting together a bag of goodies and treats in supermarket bags for life.

Anyone can nominate someone to receive a Goody Bag by visiting the Link website.

Donations can be delivered to the Wokingham Borough Community Hub in the outside bins at St Crispins Leisure Centre Monday-Saturday 9am – 3pm and at Lower Earley, Twyford and Woodley libraries on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 10am-12pm. They will then be safely distributed.

The charity asks that those donating make up a full pack and label the type of household it’s most suitable for, such as a family, lone person, older couple, teen household or new baby.

Suggested donations for older people include hand wash, hand cream, puzzle books, jigsaws, magazines, handwritten notes/letters, wool, colouring books, pencils, hamper style goodies and sweet treats.

And for families: Hamper style goodies, colouring books/pencils, jazzy pens, magazines, drawing paper, sketchbooks, sweet treats including gluten free and vegan treats, puzzle books, educational books and little games.



Wokingham Community Hub

The Wokingham Community Response’s distribution hub has fed over 2,126 people over the last six weeks and has approximately 500 households on their repeat delivery books. Based at St Crispins Leisure Centre, London Road, the hub is taking donations of both fresh and non-perishable food, toiletries and other living essentials and delivering them to people unable to leave their homes.

Staff report they are currently running low on cat and dog food, hand soap, tinned fruit and vegetables, soup, baked beans, cereal/porridge, pasta, rice, nappies – especially sizes 5/6/7, biscuits, gluten free and vegan foods. Any food donated must be unopened.

Donations can be left in boxes outside St Crispins Leisure Centre, Monday-Saturday between 9am and 3pm and at Lower Earley, Twyford and Woodley libraries on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 10am-12pm.

To contribute financially to the response visit the Justgiving page: www.justgiving.com/campaign/WokinghamBoroughCV19

All money raised will go to fund food parcels and any funds left over once the food hub has closed will be distributed to the voluntary sector organisations involved in this combined response.

For more information and the latest updates visit: www.facebook.com/wokinghamcommunityhub