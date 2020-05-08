Wokingham charity share special VE Day visit

A CHARITY tackling loneliness and celebrating friendship have shared a special visit they made to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.
The Link Visiting Scheme visited one of their members, Norman, who celebrated VE Day as a 15-year-old teenager.
To mark the occasion, he bought a new suit — which is still in good condition now.
Throughout the lockdown period, Norman has been receiving calls from his regular Link telephone buddy, Viv.
And a friend is helping with shopping, and neighbours chipping in to cut the grass.
