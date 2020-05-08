The Wokingham Paper

Wokingham charity share special VE Day visit

by Jess Warren0

A CHARITY tackling loneliness and celebrating friendship have shared a special visit they made to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The Link Visiting Scheme visited one of their members, Norman, who celebrated VE Day as a 15-year-old teenager.

To mark the occasion, he bought a new suit — which is still in good condition now.

Throughout the lockdown period, Norman has been receiving calls from his regular Link telephone buddy, Viv.

And a friend is helping with shopping, and neighbours chipping in to cut the grass.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Councillor pledges action on air pollution at Twyford Crossroads

Phil Creighton

Housebuilder donates £55,000 to Air Ambulance

Jess Warren

COLUMN: Stubborn Stam pays the price as Reading FC are pegged back at the City Ground

Tom Crocker

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.