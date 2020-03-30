Wokingham children's home rated outstanding by Ofsted

Inspectors praise team at The Dingles for the work they do

A CHILDREN’S home in Wokingham has been rated outstanding by Ofsted in a recent inspection.

The Dingles residential home, which had a full inspection on January 29 and 30 of this year, has been acknowledged for its “highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good” for the second year running.

Rachel Redgwell, managing director of Calcot Services for Children said: “We are exceptionally proud of the achievement and progress The Dingles have made to be graded as Outstanding by Ofsted in the most recent inspection.

“The high standards of care afforded to young people was clearly evident and confirmed by Ofsted.

“It is a wonderful achievement for the team and young people in the home, led by a committed manager Pat Soroczynska.

“We would like to thank all those who support The Dingles to include the community of Wokingham who have welcomed and supported us since 2003.”

The Ofsted report acknowledges the success of the home and the positive impact it is having on children’s lives.

The report states: “The actions of the children’s home contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people who need help, protection and care.

“The children benefit from the high level of care and attention provided by the staff. Consequently, the children have developed trusting relationships, from which they feel comfortable to explore their past experiences.

“Staff see the children’s education as a priority and place high value on the children’s academic achievements.

“All of the children are doing exceptionally well. Two children, who previously had not attended schools for over a year, have reintegrated into their respective schools and have been transferred to more academic classes.”

The home provides year-round care and accommodation for looked after children who have complex emotional, social and behavioural difficulties. Children at the home may be at risk of absconding, sexual exploitation, offending behaviours, non-engagement in education and self-harming.

They may in their past have been subjected to, or witnessed physical, emotional, sexual abuse, neglect and domestic violence. Staff apply therapeutic approaches within their daily interactions with the children, such as cognitive behavioural therapy, task- centred practice and crisis intervention to help support them.