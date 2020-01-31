Wokingham Choral Society to hold one-day workshop next month

BOOKING is now open for a choral workshop run by Wokingham Choral Society.

The group will be meeting on Saturday, February 29, at The Holt School in Holt Lane.

They will be learning three pieces: Mozart’s Ave Verum Corpus, Tallis’ If Ye Love Me and Wagner’s Wedding March.

The workshop will be led by tenor Anthony Harris, who trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and has served as singing teacher for The National Youth Choirs of Great Britain.

Doors open at 10am, with the workshop starting at 10.30am, ending at 4.30pm. Guests should bring a packed lunch, but tea, coffee and cake will be provided in an afternoon break.

Places cost £20 and includes a copy of the music.

They need to be booked by Friday, February 21.

For more details, log on to www.wokingham-choral-society.org.uk.