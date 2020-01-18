Wokingham church plans adventure with Alice in Pantoland

IT’S PANTO time again thanks to a Wokingham church.

Alice in Pantoland is the title for this year’s production from Corpus Christi Parish Panto Group. The show follows Alice as she goes on a journey through the rabbit hole into Pantoland where talking animals, dancing playing cards and an angry queen await.

Money raised from the show will go to the work of Building For The Future, based in Toutley Road, which provides activities, support and therapy for children with disabilities and/or additional needs and their families.

The show is performed at the Caudwell Hall Theatre in Holme Grange School at 3pm and 7pm on Saturday, January 25 and 3pm on Sunday, January 26. Tickets cost just £5.

For more details, or to book, log on to aliceinpantoland.eventbrite.co.uk