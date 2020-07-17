The Wokingham Paper

Wokingham church plans drive-in service this Sunday morning

by Phil Creighton0
Oakwood
The Oakwood Climbing Centre

CHURCHES across the borough are starting to hold services in their buildings again, but one is preparing to utilise its car park for a drive-in service.

The Foundation Church, which meets at the Oakwood Climbing Centre, is preparing to swap its reverend for some revving.

“I’m so excited about it,” said church pastor Owen Hayward in a video. “It promises to be a brilliant time as we gather together again to worship and read the Bible together and enjoy gathering together again after a few months of being separate and unable to be together I’m so looking forward to being able to get together, although it’ll be slightly unusual sat in our cars.”

The service will also be broadcast online on Sunday at 4.30pm.

The church gathering is in Waterloo Road and may be cancelled if there is torrential rain.

For more details, email: hello@foundationchurch.org.uk

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

