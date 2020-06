A COFFEE shop in Wokingham town centre is available to rent.

Barista Lounge, in Broad Street, had opened in May last year, but has been closed since the end of March as the coronavirus lockdown started.

It had specialised in coffee, sandwiches and bagels.

The property is now being marketed by Reading-based Hicks Baker with a rent of £28,500 per year and has a rateable value of £31,500.

The coffee shop area is 609sq ft and the equipment and fittings are available by negotiation.