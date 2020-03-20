Wokingham community mental health group launches new schemes to help people self-isolating

A COMMUNITY-DRIVEN mental health support group has launched new schemes to help people amid the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this month, It’s About Time celebrated their official launch as a drop-in service in Wokingham.

Organiser, Sarah Sylvester has confirmed that although the drop-in sessions have been temporarily suspended, other methods of support are now available.

Ms Sylvester has organised a Whatsapp group, video chat options and walks at Elms Field — keeping at a safe distance from others.

The walks will run on Mondays at 10am and Fridays at 2pm, meeting outside Nuffield Health, Wokingham. The sessions will run for approximately an hour.

There will be two video chat calls running each week, on Mondays at noon and Fridays at 3.30pm. Those who would like to join a video chat due to self-isolation, should visit It’s About Time’s Facebook page for a video link.

And those who wish to be added to the group chat service should email itsabouttimewokingham@gmail.com

For more details, visit the It’s About Time Facebook Page