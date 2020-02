WHO’S that shopping in the JAC In A Box community store?

Why, none other than Darth Varder.

Last Thursday, the intergalatic villain took time off from terrorising the Rebel Alliance to check out the bargains at the shop in Central Walk, Wokingham.

And as the shop is a pay-you-wish, we’re not sure if he made a donation, or just walked out with his pick of the pre-loved clothes, books and DVDs.