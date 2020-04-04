Wokingham company launches drawing competition to win a free birthday party

YOUNG PEOPLE across the borough are in with the chance of winning their next birthday party with the help of a little creativity.

The Green Room Building Co. has teamed up with local businesses to launch a drawing competition.

They are asking young artists to imagine what they might see when looking through a window, and from this create a drawing, painting or computer design of any size.

The winning design will be displayed in a new walk-on roof light in the company’s showroom.

Entry is open to young people aged 5-15. Creations must be original and can be fiction or nonfiction. Examples include the ocean, outer space, or the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

Luke Smith, director of The Green Room Building Co. said: “We want to engage with the local community and give the children something to look forward to once all this is over.

“We were due to launch our new showroom at Easter, but obviously can’t now and rather than be negative, we thought there was so much doom and gloom going round at the moment, we should do something positive.

“We always talked about doing a rooflight and we wanted to team up with local businesses.”

Each finalist will win a birthday party provided by a local business.

Parties include:

Watching a Bracknell Bees ice hockey match at the John Nike leisure centre. There will be the chance to meet the team and have photos taken and signed.

Having a pamper party with manicures and make-up etc. with Beautiful You.

Attending an Italian food workshop, learning how to make pasta and pizza with Delights of Italy.

Enjoying a Game Heads party in a gaming van with all the latest X-Box and Nintendo games.

Having a night in with The Sleepover Party People who have several different themes.

Getting your hands stuck into pottery painting at the Top of the Pots Pottery Studio.

The winner will have the first choice of a party and will spend an afternoon working with the artists at Fudge Animation studios in Sandhurst to help bring their design to life.

It will then be displayed permanently in the company’s remodelled Wokingham showroom on Molly Millars Lane.

The final image will be the prominent display and focal point of the showroom, appearing on a flat roof-light window installed on ground level. The design will come across as slightly 3D, as though you are glancing into another world.

To enter, email a photograph of the entry to info@green-room.co.uk with the subject “Birthday Party Entry” and include the top three preferences of birthday party in order.

To be considered, parents and guardians must also like @thegreenbuild on Instagram and The Green Room Building Co. Facebook page, share the competition information post, and like the local business pages tagged on the above Facebook page.

The competition will run until Friday, May 22 and birthday parties will be valid for a 12 month period.

Finalists will be allocated a party, Green Room will choose from the child’s preferences but this cannot be guaranteed.