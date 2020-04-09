Wokingham company turns Easter bunny and donates chocolate eggs to hospital

A WOKINGHAM company will be playing Easter bunny this week as they hop down the M3 to Frimley Park Hospital.

In the hopes of thanking NHS staff for their hard work, Bell Integration will be delivering Easter eggs to the hospital.

A company spokesperson said that because many of their staff were working from home, the chocolate eggs they would normally be given were sitting in the warehouse.

Nick Whittle, the company’s IT lifecycle director came up with the plan to donate 30 Lindt eggs to Frimley Park Hospital.

And Bell Integration’s social media team reached out to hospitals across the country via social media to try to find a home for the chocolate treats.

@FrimleyHealth Dear Frimley, we have 30 Lindt Easter eggs in our warehouse in Wokingham, which would normally be for employees this Easter. Would you like them delivered to you this week, tomorrow perhaps? They are ready to go to the wonderful @NHS – just let us know 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Mz5zdUZoCo April 8, 2020

This week, they will distribute 350 eggs to NHS staff based near their warehouses and offices.

