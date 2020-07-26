Wokingham council plans to give residents the sack in bid to boost recycling

WOKINGHAM’S recycling boxes are set to be replaced in a bid to keep the borough’s waste dry.

Over the past year, there has been a problem caused by recycling companies declining cardboard that has gone soggy.

The contaminated consignments have been rejected – a situation made worse by the heavy rain and flooding that swept through the borough since then.

Wokingham Borough Council has been working on a solution for the kerbside collections that will help residents keep their waste dry and also be environmentally friendly.

The borough is one of the few in the country not to use wheelie bins and on Thursday, July 30, the ruling executive will be asked to discuss a motion that would bring the current system of open boxes to an end.

Under the proposals, residents will be given sealable hessian sacks.

The papers note: “Changing global paper markets have created an increasingly restrictive approach towards wet waste.

“This emerging issue together with the Council’s commitment towards higher recycling targets (consistent with its Climate Emergency declaration) makes it is necessary to replace the current open black plastic boxes with sealable hessian sacks.”

Although the cost to council tax payers will be £295,000 per year, the sacks are anticipated to increase the amount of recycled material and have reduced disposal costs. This will bring in a revenue of £698,000 per year.

As a result, the scheme would save £403,000 per year.

Last week, council leader John Halsall told Wokingham.Today that the council were looking at ways in which their recycling could be kept dry, to improve recycling rates. There was a problem last winter where centres refused to accept wet waste.

“Wokingham is reaching for the stars with recycling: we want to try and solve the problem of wet waste and hope to do so by late autumn,” he said.