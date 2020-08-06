The Wokingham Paper

Wokingham council renames town centre building to help insurance firm in office move

by Jess Warren0
Alexandra House has been renamed as Southgate House Picture: Steve Smyth

THE BOROUGH council has renamed Alexandra House — the former site of Spin Nightclub — to help an insurance company in its office move.

As part of the Carnival Pool redevelopment scheme, the borough council has taken over the offices formerly known as Southgate House on Wellington Road.

These will be demolished to make room for the leisure centre.

And insurance brokers BJP, who were based in Southgate House on Wellington Road have been relocated to the newly refurbished Alexandra House offices in the Plaza. 

But Alexandra House has now been renamed to Southgate House by the council to help the brokers to maintain some continuity in their new location.

Last month, the council decided to increase the uses of the building. BJP will take the newly-renovated offices upstairs, and the retail units below could be host to anything from banks and estate agencies to cafes, restaurants, pubs, wine bars and hot food takeaways.

