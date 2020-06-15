Wokingham couple celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary

THURSDAY, JUNE 11 was a special day for two Wokingham Paper readers – it was their 65th wedding anniversary.

Sadly the coronavirus means that they can’t celebrate together.

In 1955, Ronald and Shirley Ellis married in Loughton, Essex, and the couple moved to Wokingham 30 years ago.

But instead of having a lavish celebration to mark their blue sapphire anniversary, Ronald will not be able to visit his wife in person for medical reasons.

Mrs Ellis suffered a severe stroke in November 2018, and is now being looked after in a nursing home.

Ronald and Shirley Ellis

Normally, the lovebirds are together every daytime – devoted Mr Ellis makes daily visits between 9.30am and 3pm, but lockdown means that they have been forced apart.

It’s not game over for the couple who love to keep in touch: modern technology means they can still see each other using the Zoom videoconferencing app.

Mr Ellis who is 87, and Mrs Ellis who is 85 have two daughters, two granddaughters and two great grandsons.