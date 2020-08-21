Wokingham couple cycle 100km in memory of former Holt pupil

A WOKINGHAM couple are getting in the saddle to fundraise in memory of their neighbour and former Holt School pupil.

Vic Delaney and her husband Kevin will be cycling 100km on Sunday, September 27, to raise money for Ataxia UK.

The small charity works to support families and fund research into neurological disorders that affect balance, coordination and speech.

The couple are raising money in memory of Emily Adams, who was diagnosed with Friedreich’s ataxia when she was eight.

Emily, who attended The Holt School, passed away in December last year. She was one of approximately 10,500 adults in the UK with a progressive ataxia.

Her Mum, Elaine, said she wasn’t surprised when the Delaneys asked to fundraise in Emily’s name.

“Vic called me the day after Emily’s funeral,” said Mrs Adams. “As parents themselves, they were hugely touched by our loss as Vic had known Emily from birth.

“I was absolutely delighted, I’m so proud of them wanting to do this for my daughter.”

Mrs Delaney said that the beautiful funeral pushed her to help.

“It’s so upsetting the idea that you’re going to out-live your child,” she said. “The day after the funeral I Googled Ataxia UK and found this cycling challenge – the Ataxia Classic.”

The 100km ride through Yorkshire Dales is a one-day challenge that includes parts of the Tour de Yorkshire.

“We’re not natural cyclists,” said Mrs Delaney. “In fact, we only bought our bikes in May. We’ve been training since then and building up the distance.

“We are such novices that we had to watch a YouTube video on how to change gears on a road bike, as we were used to mountain bikes that you peddle backwards to change gear.”

She added: “Two weekends ago we cycled 36km in 33°C, it’s really hitting home how much of a challenge 100km is.”

But it’s not their first fundraiser for the charity.

Mrs Adams said: “A week before Vic and Kev got married, Kev ran the Windsor half marathon for Ataxia UK.

“I’m not surprised they asked to fundraise in her name again. There’s a huge bond between our two families.”

But Mrs Adams said the Delaneys were nervous about setting their fundraising target at £700.

“Kev was wary they wouldn’t achieve it,” she said. “But they’ve already raised £757, I would love to see them double or triple it – I’m confident they will.”

Mrs Adams added: “Every year since Emily’s diagnosis in 2008, there has been someone wanting to do something for Ataxia UK, including our three other children.”

But Emily only really got involved when she was 16.

“There was a time when she didn’t want to associate with it, especially before she was in a wheelchair.

“It took a few years before she wanted to get involved, but that changed when she spoke to Georgia Hart.”

Ms Hart, from Hartlepool had found Emily on social media and added her to a chatroom with girls from the UK and US who have been diagnosed with ataxias.

“After that, Emily then said she wanted to go to the Ataxia UK annual conference,” said Mrs Adams. “She wanted to meet the people she’d been chatting with online.”

It was also through her involvement with the charity that Emily met Nick Jones.

“They fell head over heels in love,” explained Mrs Adams. “The last year and a bit of her life were probably the happiest since her diagnosis. They hoped to get engaged this summer and married before the end of the year – they knew that time wasn’t on their side.”

Mrs Adams said her family will bang the gong for Ataxia UK for the rest of their lives.

“It was important to her, and to us,” she said.

For more information about ataxias, visit: www.ataxia.org.uk and to donate to the Delaneys’ fundraiser, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kevandvic