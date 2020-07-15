Wokingham courier launches competition for artists

A WOKINGHAM courier group is searching for a new contributor to its Art on Wheels project.

Flight Logistics has launched a competition inviting artists across the world to submit ideas for the next addition to its ShipArt vehicle fleet.

Launched in 2016, the initiative features 14 street art wrapped vehicles which transport high quality artwork to a range of venues.

And the winner of its latest competition will join artists including Seaty, Natasha Kumar and Richard Orlinski as the 15th member of the project.

Head of marketing and communications, Steve Bodie said: “Every day our 14 ShipArt vehicles are out across the UK and Europe, wrapped in stunning artwork and bringing art literally onto the roads for everyone to enjoy.

“Each artist and work have been selected for their own particular contribution to our shared vision of accessible public art together with strong environmental and humanitarian credentials.

“We are looking to wrap vehicle number 15 in a new artist’s work.”

The winning submission will be printed on a Flight Logistics’ vehicle and will be seen by galleries, collectors and the public throughout the UK and Europe as the van delivers and collects artwork.

Mr Bodie added: “The winner will receive an amazing promotional opportunity that is almost too good to be true.”

To enter the competition, email an image of your artwork which can be magnified to 4.3 metres by 1.9 meters, and a short paragraph about yourself including the significance of your artwork and any motivating factors.

The competition closes on Friday, July 31, and the winner will be announced on Friday, August 14. It is hoped the van will be wrapped in the winning art by Monday, September 7.

For more information and to see a blank view of the van, visit: flightlg.com/blog1

To enter, email marketing@flightlg.com.