Wokingham Cricket Club raises more than £3000 with 1000km run

WOKINGHAM CRICKET CLUB says it has been bowled over with support as they have managed to raise more than £3,000 to help the club cover costs to continue running.

The Oaks’ players covered a combined distance of 1,000km (621 miles) in just seven days.

During lockdown, many sports clubs around the country have lost their main source of income, inspiring Wokingham Cricket Club to come up with an innovative way to raise funds.

The Wokingham players set themselves the task of running a combined total of 1,000km over a week, starting on bank holiday Monday.

Their aim was a quid a kilometres: £1,000 in total.

Facing high temperatures during a hot, sunny week. added to the magnitude of the task ahead – however they managed to beat the total on Sunday, with an impressive 190km (118 miles) run on Sunday alone.

Those taking part were familiar names from the squad list: Stuart Hayter, Charlie Carter, Joe Drabble, Sukhi Kang, Jake Turner, Callum Creighton, Dan Housego, Archie Carter, Jack Turner, Jacob Clark, Anthony Clapham, Iain Muirden, Will Legg and George Horsley.

The club said that Charlie Carter contributed a particularly significant effort by running two half marathons.

Having set out to initially raise £1,000, the club were overwhelmed with support and passed the £3.000 mark as their run came to an end.

Wokingham cricketer Hugh Doyle said: “The team were spurred on by the £1,000 target being met within the first few days thanks to the generosity of donors so the target was increased to £2,500.

“Incredibly on Sunday we passed the £3,000 mark which will help the club a long way.

“All at Wokingham are touched by the generosity the community has shown to support the club so the facilities can open after this pandemic.”

Like many clubs across the country Wokingham CC is facing the prospect of a season curtailed by the current Covid-19 situation.

With no cricket, no bar, no functions and a reduced membership, the club is still faced with continuing costs of upkeep and overheads.

Doyle said: “A group of the players decided to try and raise some funds to help. In what was an extremely warm week 14 of them aimed to run a collective 1,000km.”

And the club’s chairman, Paul Hayter, was delighted with the fundraising efforts of the team and believes that the funds generated will be a huge help.

He said: “The achievement was magnificent, not only from the players point of view but for the club as a whole, 1,000kms was an ambitious target, met on the final day.

“All donations, now over £3,100, will go to the club in order to help meet our ongoing fixed costs, which for a Club our size are not inconsiderable.

“I’m sure, I’m joined by everyone at WCC, in thanking not only the participants, but those that so generously donated. It is truly heartwarming and gives a real boost to club funds.”

Wokingham CC player Joe Drabble added: “The facilities at Wokingham are as good as you could wish for as an amateur cricketer and us as players wanted to do our bit to raise some money for the club, who have been badly hit financially by the season being suspended indefinitely.

“We probably wouldn’t have chosen the hottest week of the year to go running but it made the achievement even more satisfying and we are extremely grateful to everyone who sponsored us.

“We hope to see as many people from the town at the club as possible if and when the season gets underway.”

Wokingham player Jack Fisher added: “It was certainly hard grafting for the boys but some just kept on running.

“Stuart Hayter even got the nickname Forrest Gump, as he was running 15-20k a day.

“He was running to the point where his foot was bleeding lots and he didn’t even realise till he got home.

“Charlie Carter also managed to run a half marathon each day back-to-back.

To find out more or todonate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wokinghamcc helpourclub