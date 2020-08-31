Wokingham cycling duo raise £1,400 for The Link Visiting Scheme

INSPIRED by the Tour de France, two Wokingham men have been raising money for a The Link Visiting Scheme with their own cycling challenge.

Steve Jones and Tom Wilson have raised nearly £1,400 after setting off on a 100-mile cycling challenge from London to Surrey last weekend.

Mr Jones told Wokingham.Today: “We all suffered during lockdown and didn’t see many people, but some of the people Link works with haven’t seen anyone for months.

“With all the shielding some of these people have to do, it only seemed right to raise money for those looking after the elderly.”

The duo were initially raising money for Ride London, which was due to take place on Sunday, August 15, but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

And the charity is grateful for their donation.

Marjie Walker, scheme manager at The Link Visiting Scheme, said: “It’s a real morale boost for us, to have somebody cycle 100 miles on our behalf. It’s brilliant.

“We’ve had a real spike in referrals as people want to make sure they’ve got company during the winter months, and all money raised will go towards creating new friendships.”

The Link Visiting Scheme is currently looking for more volunteers for its befriending service as the colder season approaches.

For more information, visit www.linkvisiting.org