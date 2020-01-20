Wokingham & Emmbrook 1-0 Kidlington Development: Harris goal helps boost Sumas league position

JOSH HARRIS netted the only goal of the game as the Sumas climbed up to fifth in the Hellenic League Division One East.

Sumas goalkeeper Woodward pulled out a fine stop to prevent Kidlington from taking an early lead as he tipped a powerful effort over his crossbar.

Wokingham & Emmbrook v Kidlington- Development- Pictures by Graham Tabor

Both sides traded chances in the early exchanges as the hosts broke through but Scope’s shot was saved before Byrne misdirected his header off target from Carter’s cross on the rebound.

A smart piece of defending saw Liam Eagle track back and make a vital tackle to prevent Kidlington from racing towards Woodward’s goal, before Scope had another effort parried away at the other end.

Sumas took the lead before half-time as O’Connell broke behind the Kidlington defence as his shot fell into the path oh Harris who guided a header into the back of the net to put the home side in front.

Dan Bateman’s side threatened to double their advantage before the break after a good move saw Harris play the ball into Byrne, but he skewed his shot wide of the post.

The second half started in lively fashion as Kidlington were reduced to 10 players as their number five was sent off for an elbow.

With a one man advantage, Sumas took control of the half as they created chances, with Harris’ free kick flying just wide of the mark before O’Connell’s header bounced off the crossbar.

The visitors were then reduced to nine players late in the day as their number nine received a second yellow card. Wokingham were unable to add to their tally but held on to a one goal victory.

The Sumas move up to fifth in the league with several games in hand on all the sides above them in the division. They face third placed Milton United at home on Tuesday evening.

Sumas: Woodward, O’Connell, Guest, Cummuskey, L Eagle, Carter, Byrne, C Eagle, Rushforth, Harris, Scope

Subs: E Day, W Day, Good, Woodfield, Dabinett.