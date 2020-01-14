Wokingham & Emmbrook 1-1 Buckingham Athletic (W&E win 6-5 on pens): Sumas seal semi-final place after penalty shootout success

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK progressed through to the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup semi-finals after knocking Buckingham Athletic out of the competition on penalties.

Saturday’s visitors to Lowther Road were from Buckingham Athletic Sports & Social Club. The Football Club compete in the Spartan, South Midlands League Division 1 and are placed 10th in that league.

The quarter-final of the Berks. & Bucks. The Senior Trophy was played with no extra-time but straight to penalties in the event of a draw after 90 minutes. The game itself began with the Sumas having the potential to dominate proceedings and moved forward until they gained a free kick and, later, a corner kick. The header just missed the bottom corner of the Buckingham goal.

A strong counter attack along the Swans’ left wing down towards the corner flag by Jason Crawley who passed the ball back a few yards to begin a series of passes in a midfield space but Buckingham had no finishing touch.

Pictures by Graham Tabor.

The next approach saw a shot followed by a corner kick which brought about a crucial block from Sumas defence. Sean Woodward made a good save but the Swans returned with a header by Matt Cruse blocked. In midfield Sumas soaked up the time getting so far then losing possession and it was similar with the Swans until Dan Lawless who was placed directly in front of Woodward’s goal but near the edge of the penalty area blasted the ball over the top.

Buckingham made progress again when they gained three free kicks in succession. The last of these was blocked and cleared only to turn into another free kick to the visitors although the next free kick went Sumas’ way. After an injury stoppage, Sumas had a free kick for a misdemeanour committed in their own area.

The second half continued with much midfield play since both teams who have possibly never met before play at Step six and there was no absolute domination by either side but Buckingham broke away after 10 minutes and Matt Cruse managed to hit the back of Sumas’ net to take the lead in the 50th minute.

Play resumed and very soon the ball was flying over the top of Woodward’s net and the next attack by the Swans earned them a corner kick with the ball reaching one of their men whose shot was denied by Woodward’s outstretched leg and then cleared away.

After Luke Scope went on one of his runs that usually takes him through the defence, the ball was in the Swans penalty area and the clash was deemed an infringement and in the 56th minute. The spot kick was taken by Josh Harris and struck the back of the net bringing the scores level.

The corner kick that Sumas earned after the restart showed promise but the Swans were tough in defence and Luke Scope had an awkward moment when beaten off the ball but at the other end, Sumas were also having to make an effort in defence when the next corner was taken by Buckingham. From that episode, Woodward made a crucial save.

Sumas took a free kick and the connected head could not find the target. Substitutions went ahead as there was no extra time if the score stayed as it was. Woodward made another save then Sumas took a free kick with the ball reaching the Buckingham penalty area but the shot curved wide of the target.

As Woodward made an effort claiming the ball at Sumas end, Sumas made some excellent passes and forced a corner kick. The incoming shot from further back was saved off the line by a defender who was stationed by the upright.

The whistle blew and the game reached penalties, with the Sumas squeezing past their opponents with a 6-5 victory from the spot.



Lawless. + Clark. + || Menday. x D.Carter + || Owusu + Rushforth X || Cruse+ O’Connell + || J.Carter X E. Day X|| Hassel + Scope + || Ironmonger + C. Eagle + ||Adjei X N. Bateman + ||

Wokingham & Emmbrook. Woodward.[GK], Carter,[c], O’Connell, Byrne, Best, C.Eagle, Good, N. Bateman, Scope, Harris, Rushforth,

Substitutes: Cummuskey, E.Day, Clark, [Winship. Not used].

Report by Arthur Strand.