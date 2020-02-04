Wokingham & Emmbrook 2-0 Langley: Sumas strengthen promotion push as they move into third in Hellenic Division One East

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK sustained their brilliant form to move up to third position in the table with their 12th league win of the campaign in their fight for promotion.

A depleted squad from Langley who are second from bottom of Hellenic League Division One East, faced Sumas with a strong side at Lowther Road.

Langley had a full eleven but no substitutes putting them at a disadvantage, especially for the second half. Sumas noticed the gusty wind but neared the Langley end but Langley took a free kick then started an attack although Sumas regained possession.

Wokingham & Emmbrook v Langley. Pictures by Graham Tabor.

Sumas countered and Joe Cummuskey was able to make progress. After a free kick, Mark O’Connor sent the ball through to Josh Harris who directed the ball to the Langley Keeper, Bic Kahara. A long loose ball found no forwards and the ball continued with the home team, until Josh Harris was upended and Sumas took a free kick and a following approach proved inconclusive since Luke Scope could not quite latch on to the ball.

Langley made a move and the ball went anywhere but in the back of the net after hitting the post. After a push into the Sumas’ half, the latter returned with Luke Scope who supplied Josh Harris with the ball for a cool tap-in on 38 minutes. With a goal to the good, Nick Bateman took a free kick but the outcome was no additional score and at half-time Sumas held the lead.

The visitors made a start to the second half but the ball went back to Sumas and Chris Byrne shot just wide but the ball went out for a corner to Sumas and the ball was cleared off the line. Mark O’Connor had worked his way up-field, taking a shot but that missed the target. Langley wasted chances to make progress in the Sumas’ half.

Josh Harris scores for the Sumas. Pictures by Graham Tabor.

Elliott Rushforth then replaced Chris Byrne, as the first substitution was made. Bearing in mind that Langley had no substitutes, Sumas would be the only side making changes during the remainder of the game. Another missed scoring chance by Sumas had given the Langley defenders, Lucas Jablonski and Daryll Carty plenty of thought and more work to do.

Had it not been for them and Kahara the score could easily have been four or five goals rather than the pair, although to be fair Sumas seemed to be dragged down by Langley plus the awkwardness of the gusty wind.

Sean Woodward was less busy but still had saves to make including a long range effort as Sumas were drawn back in defence, Dan Watkis being in the limelight at that point.

Sumas in the 72nd minute, saw the ball was in the crowded Langley penalty area and Liam Eagle was able to head the ball in, a bit of a squeeze but a second goal. Another advance towards the visitors’ goal gained a corner as Kahara conceded it.

Wokingham & Emmbrook v Langley. Pictures by Graham Tabor.

Jake White hit the side rigging and then another unsuccessful effort was followed by another save by Kahara. Abdel Ali Langley was shown the yellow card as the game was drawing to the end and then they had a chance as Jadd Thomas missed.

The last highlight was when Kahara tipped the ball over his crossbar from a shot by Josh Harris. two goals and three points to Wokingham & Emmbrook but sadly for Langley they remain in the less enviable end of the table. Next Saturday, Sumas are hosts to Sandhurst Town in the County Senior Trophy Semi-finals. .

Wokingham & Emmbrook: Woodward,[GK], Carter, O’Connor, Cummeskey, L. Eagle [c], C. Eagle. Guest, N. Bateman, Scope, Harris, Byrne.

Substitutes: Rushforth, E. Day, White, Edwards, Good,[not used].