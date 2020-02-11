Wokingham & Emmbrook 2-4 Sandhurst Town: Sumas surrender Berks & Bucks Cup final place after nightmare first half

A DISASTROUS first-half saw Wokingham & Emmbrook surrender their place in the Berks & Bucks Senior Trophy despite a valiant second-half fightback with 10 players as Sandhurst Town progressed.

Sandhurst Town in a semi-final with Sumas meant an interesting local Derby at Lowther Road last Saturday. Sandhurst took the initiative from the start and went directly into Sumas’ defence.

Only five minutes had passed when Sumas conceded a free kick within striking distance and the ball went directly into the goal with a bit of assistance from the far post. Bradley Brown had opened the scoring for the visitors.

Josh Harris is a consistently industrious player and sometimes finds himself on the turf and Sumas were awarded a free kick when tripped. He took the free kick which would have most likely scraped under the bar had Andy Ryder not stretched and tipped the ball over the bar.

Marcus Guest lashed the ball high over the top and Sandhurst worked the ball to Sumas’ end and Nick Bateman blocked the ball as it went out of play for a corner to the Fizzers.

Although the defenders cleared the ball, George Dawson-Clark then made it 2–0 in the 20th minute. A Wokingham Free kick went goal-wards but a good take by Ryder denied a goal for Sumas.

Back came the Fizzers, and Brown was available to add a third with 25 minutes gone. Two minutes later, Nick Bateman was involved in a clash adjacent to the touchline and received a red card. Sumas were down to 10 men with over an hour remaining. Jake White was then sent on to replace Elliott Rushforth

A free kick was awarded to Sumas when Harris was fouled and then Jake White chased hard onside but Ryder won the race for the ball and cleared. Marcus O’Connell hit the turf and Josh Harris took the .free kick as half-time was nigh.

After the interval, Fizzers were better contained by the 10 man Sumas for a short while although a free kick was conceded which Jamie Mitchell took. Sumas sent the ball up-field and they gained a corner kick and Fizzers cleared. Sumas broke through but Jake White was flagged off-side.

Sandhurst then substituted Carl Prestige for Grant Kemp 55th minute. The game livened up as White and Luke Scope battled away in the forward lines with Jake White clawing back a goal for Sumas. Brown scored the third goal for the visitors and White added a second and this all happened in the space of a few minutes.

Grant Kemp who replaced Prestige, celebrated the Fizzers fourth goal. Richardson replaced Bradley Brown for Sandhurst and Sumas introduced Will Good and Marcus Guest was not long after replaced by Ellis Day. Woodward made trade mark save again and Sumas began to fight harder to try and force a draw but Fizzers were content to see out the time.

There was a really well distributed ball to White but he was offside and the game ended with Sandhurst Town reaching the final. Next week, the Sumas are away at Wallingford in the League and at home to Didcot Town Development team next Saturday.

Wokingham & Emmbrook: Woodward[GK], W. Day, O’Connell, Guest, Commuskey, Carter,[c] Edwards, N. Bateman, Scope, Harris, Rushforth,

Substitutes: White, E.Day, Good, Rowland, Eggleston.

