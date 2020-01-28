Wokingham & Emmbrook 3-1 Long Crendon: Sumas mount comeback to maintain pressure on top three

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK came from a goal down to claim victory which keeps them within touching distance of the teams in second and third position.

Long Crendon, in mid-table, visited Lowther Road last Saturday in the Hellenic League Division One East. The hosts have worked the way up to the top four since Christmas and New Year with games in hand.

Moments after the kick off Long Crendon took a free kick from outside the area and this, being conveniently aerial, was taken by Sean Woodward, Sumas’ Keeper who was under pressure as Harry Pettingfell took aim but Woodward saved with his legs and Long Crendon took a corner kick.

Sumas v Long Crendon. Pictures by Graham Tabor.

There was no outcome and Luke Scope collected the ball and made an effort to get through the defence but the ball ended up in the other half. Marcus Guest was forced to concede a corner and Nathan Brownsword’s shot rebounded and the ball went out for a goal kick.

The next foray saw the ball with Ben Taunton but Sumas took a free kick which Taunton dealt with. The visitors countered but were deemed offside and Wokingham pushed up-field with players around the penalty area. Luke Scope was directly in front of goal and pushed the ball across for an unmarked man to try a shot which never reached the net.

Attacking once more, Long Crendon gained a corner, this kick arrived for James Hawkes to score from in front of framework, the first goal of the game in the 12th minute. Sumas mounted an attack and the pass going towards a striker was intercepted by an alert visitor.

The counter attack which was repelled and Nick Bateman closed in on goal but the shot went to the wrong side of the upright. Sumas then returned as Dan Carter went on one of his trade mark long runs, forcing a corner.

It was Long Crendon’s turn to hit back and from that attack Sean Woodward made a crucial save. Sumas made another effort and the ball by-passed the far post. In the 28th minute, Josh Harris, moving in from an angle sent a shot beyond Taunton to level the scores. No more goals in the first half although Long Crendon missed an effort which screwed low and wide.

Returning from the break, Sumas lost possession of the ball as it went out of play and needed to defend but they took a free kick as eyes followed the ball rise over the top of the crossbar. Long Crendon missed another chance with a weak effort and Sumas played a brief but uplifting spell culminating with Nick Bateman finishing as Sumas stretched the lead in the 75th minute.

Elliott Rushforth replaced Josh Harris and a rare handball gave Sumas a free kick which saw the ball hit the right hand upright, bounce upwards hit the crossbar centrally then downwards hit the other upright then scrabbling about in the six yard box, the defenders managed to clear the ball away from goal.

Chris Byrne managed to reach the aerial ball but his header went to Ben Taunton. Attempting to reduce the arrears with little time left, Long Crendon approached Sumas area and created an opportunity to score from a corner set-piece of hope but the ball was headed out over the crossbar at the far post.

A free kick was a very good delivery but, again, the ball sailed over the bar. Sumas were compelled to complete the end-game with some tough defending and Woodward .making a crucial save once again. The win sees Sumas in fourth in the league with Langley at home next to come.

Wokingham Emmbrook: Woodward,[GK], Carter.[c], W.Day, Guest, C.Eagle,Cummuskey, Byrne, N.Bateman, Scope, Harris, Good.

Substitutes.: Rushforth, [Woodfield, Clark, Dabinett. E.Day,]

Report by Arthur Strand.