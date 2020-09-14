Wokingham & Emmbrook 5-0 AFC Aldermaston: Ruthless Sumas make winning start to league campaign

Wokingham & Emmbrook put on a first-half masterclass to make a winning start to their Hellenic League Division One East campaign against AFC Aldermaston.

The Sumas broke out of the blocks early and made the ideal start to the match as White slotted home to give them the lead inside the opening minutes of the match.

Wokingham & Emmbrook v AFC Aldermaston. Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Dan Bateman’s side capitalised on their fast start and had their second goal not long after the first as a move involving Joe Cummuskey and Josh Harris ended in another White goal.

The Sumas’ ruthless streak continued as Eagle was first to Harris’ free kick at the back post and smashed the ball past the keeper to make it three.

Ellis Day added to the first-half rout with a fourth before the break after a good piece of play from Harris to set him up.

The hosts then capped their dream first-half on their opening game of the season with a fifth goal as White’s free kick took a deflection before finding the back of the net.

After a magnificent opening 45 minutes, the Sumas had chances to extend their lead even further in the second half.

Their best chance to add a sixth goal of the evening came when AFC Aldermaston’s goalkeeper committed a foul and gave away a penalty.

However, he amended for his error by saving Clarke’s spot kick to keep the second half goalless.

Sumas boss Dan Bateman said: “It’s a great start for us. We were solid, energetic, sharp and clinical.

“It’s been a long pre-season but the lads got their just rewards tonight for the effort they’ve put in.”

The Sumas host Chalvey Sports tomorrow evening at Lowther Road.

Wokingham & Emmbrook: Woodward, Carter, Guest, W Day, Cummuskey, Eagle, Mullen, Byrne, Harris, White, E Day.



