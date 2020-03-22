Wokingham & Emmbrook Boxing Club youth triumphs at Westside ABC Open Boxing Show

Wokingham & Emmbrook Boxing Club youth Liam Haggith triumphed at the Westside ABC Open Boxing Show to maintain his unbeaten boxing record.

Liam triumphed in his second fight at the Westside ABC Open Boxing show on Sunday, March 8, followed up a win in his first fight with a dominant performance to take a unanimous points victory to keep up his undefeated status.

Facing an older, vastly more experienced and heavier opponent, Liam was taken the full three rounds, the first time he has been taken the full distance.

Liam also had to face a very large and partisan home crowd, but despite all this, the Wokingham and Emmbrook boxer dominated from start to finish to gain the points from all three judges.

Liam attended the show with his trainer, former pro boxer Mark Douglas, who has coached him for nearly two years.

The win keeps up Wokingham and Emmbrook’s 100% record with all their boxers winning their fights to date.

Liam’s progress, along with the other Wokingham fighters, can be followed on the Wokingham and Emmbrook Boxing Club facebook page.