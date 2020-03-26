Wokingham & Emmbrook U15's make food bank donation

Wokingham & Emmbrook Under 15 Oranges team has donated over £100 to the Wokingham Food Bank.

The team were due to donate to the food bank at the end of the season, donating £2 for every goal scored throughout the season, which was organised at the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

However, with all football activities currently suspended, and with it currently being unknown whether the season can be completed, the team brought forward the date of their donation at such a difficult time for so many in the community amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Sumas have scored 27 goals this season, with the team choosing to double their donation to £108 which was given to the Wokingham Food Bank.

“It is something that we put in place at the start of the season and accelerated the donation after the season was suspended and their need for it right now. It’s great for a local team to be able to support a local charity, helping those in need,” said a parent of the team.