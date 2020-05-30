The Wokingham Paper

Wokingham & Emmbrook’s Lowther Road gets fresh paint job

by Andy Preston0

With the current Hellenic League season on hold, Wokingham & Emmbrook have been putting their time to good use by making improvements to their club house at Lowther Road.

Having moved back to their Emmbrook home at the start of the 2019/20 season, the Sumas have used the suspension of the season to make some touch ups to their ground and club house.

Volunteers at the club, socially distanced, have given a lick of paint to the the dugouts at Lowther Road- appropriately painted in the orange and black colours of the Sumas.

The club house has also had a new coat of paint and is looking fresh ahead of the new season.

After the 2019/20 Hellenic League Division One East was deemed ‘null and void’ with the Sumas finishing in fourth position, they will be eagerly anticipating the return of league football for the upcoming season.

