Wokingham Festival launches virtual event to make up for Covid cancellation

DUST OFF your dancing shoes because Wokingham Festival is back, but with a twist.

Wokingham Music Club has announced that this year’s event, due to take place this bank holiday weekend, is going virtual.

“As there is no Wokingham Festival this weekend, a few of the festival teams have been putting together YouTube playlists featuring a selection of videos by many artists that have appeared at the festival over the years,” said Stan Hetherington, one of the event organisers.

“The videos feature official promotional videos, live performances from various venues and of course some videos filmed at the festival itself.

“The playlists will be appearing over the festival weekend so keep an eye on the Wokingham Festival Facebook page and YouTube channel,” he added.

Each playlist is set to go live online at noon on this coming Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Mr Hetherington said he hopes the event will return in full force next year.

He told Wokingham.Today: “It’s a real sadness, having to cancel this year’s festival. But dealing with the virus must come first.

“Festivals will be back in full force, but the virus is in charge of that.

“It’s nice to give people something to look forward to, though,” he added.

Acts due to perform at this year’s Wokingham Festival included Willie & The Bandits, Unikque, and The Skangsters.

The event was due to be held in Cantley Park.

Mr Hetherington hopes that next year, the borough will be able to enjoy live music, good food and great company together again.

Aside from Wokingham Festival, there is more for people to look forward to as Wokingham Music Club also continues to plan gigs over the next few months.

While some have been cancelled, many are still under consideration and may well go ahead.

The Band Plays On, a group celebrating the music of Paul Kossoff, are currently due to perform towards the end of October.

Katrina, from Katrina & The Waves, is also booked in for a gig in early November.

For more information, and to watch the performances, visit: www.facebook.com/WokinghamFestival