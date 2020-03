A VIOLENT love story is promised for visitors to The Wokingham Film Society.

The group will be meeting from 7.30pm, on Thursday, March 12, at The Whitty Theatre.

The movie will be Ash Is Purest White, which traces the development of China in the early years of the 21st century through the lives of dancer Qiao and her mobster boyfriend Bin.

Tickets cost £6.50 or £4 for members. For more details, or to book, log on to wokinghamfilmsociety.com