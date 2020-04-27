Wokingham firm offers virtual appointments to help people create their dream kitchen

A WOKINGHAM-based home company says it is adapting to social distancing measures by taking their services online.

Zara Kicthen Design company normally operates from its Peach Street showroom, but new regulations meant they have closed the store’s doors to the public.

However, it is still open and operating a full design service, just online.

Its staff have been crafting and fitting bespoke kitchens for eight years under the ownership of Rubina and Simon Hughes, and are now using Zoom to meet customers and help existing clients to finalise design plans for their dream kitchen.

Mr Hughes said adapting to digital is difficult: “We’ve seen a dip in new customers because no one can come through the door anymore.

“People can’t see or touch surfaces, or open cupboard doors now, so we are finding it hard to work with fresh clients.”

“And a lot of them have had their building work delayed, so they are apprehensive about going forward despite being part-way through renovations.”

He added that as many plumbers and electricians have been furloughed or are only doing emergency work, nothing can be installed at this time.

For more details, or to book a virtual appointment, visit: www.zarakitchendesign.co.uk or call 0118 977 2856.